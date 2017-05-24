ICC announces three-year partnership with Hublot

Dubai [UAE], May 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a long-term deal with luxury brand Hublot which will include all ICC events till 2020.

Hublot have previously partnered with the ICC on one-off events including the Cricket World Cup 2015 and World T20 2016 and have now moved to a long-term partnership.

The agreement will mean Hublot supply watches for the Player of the Match in semi-finals and finals at all ICC major events as well as the Player of the Tournament award. The partnership also enables Hublot to connect with cricket fans throughout the world with cricket centered fan-focused activations through the ICC digital channels. This marks a major strategic commitment to cricket by Hublot, complementing their overall sports portfolio.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said, "We are delighted that one of our established tournament partners has extended their support of cricket over the longer-term and joined the ICC's existing family of major global brands. The prestige of the Hublot brand is well aligned with the ICC."

"The size, scale and reach of our sport and ICC events in key markets for Hublot means we can deliver significantly enhanced brand values to our partners through our cumulative global reach of almost 5 billion.

"Being able to present Hublot watches to the player of the match and player of the tournament at all ICC men's and women's events enables us to recognize outstanding contributions of these players in a meaningful way."

Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO, commented, "Hublot has once again proven itself as the first and unique luxury watch brand to enter the world of cricket. This sport will round off our worldwide marketing presence. After partnering with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, the ICC World Twenty20 2016 and continuing to work with ambassadors such as Michael Clarke (Australia) and Rohit Sharma (India), I am especially delighted and proud that Hublot is the ICC Official Timekeeper partner."(ANI)