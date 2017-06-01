Ibrahimovic to talk with United, consider rival offers: agent

(Reuters) - Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hold talks to extend his stay at the Premier League club despite receiving offers from other clubs, the 35-year-old's agent Mino Raiola has said.

Ibrahimovic joined United on a year-long contract before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April.

"He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?" Raiola told British radio broadcaster TalkSPORT on Wednesday.

"He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want."

Raiola said no talks had been held so far as the striker looks to recover from his injury.

"We have a lot of offers and ideas and we have to evaluate them," Raiola said.

"He has had a fantastic time at Manchester United and it is up to the club and myself to see what the future brings.

"For now, it is important he recovers well and then we will see."

There has been no set timeline for Ibrahimovic's recovery but the Swede posted a video of himself at training on his Instagram account on Wednesday, just 42 days after sustaining the serious injury.

