Humour: A slightly offensive guide to the average Indian Cricket fan

The Indian Cricket fan is a complex, yet simple beast at the same time. A crude juxtaposition I know. Do you like how I used the word ‘juxtaposition’? I only heard it for the first time yesterday. I still have no idea what it means. I probably just insulted over a billion people.

Anyhow, I once had the pleasure (or otherwise) of living in India. It was over 10 years ago now, but I did it for nearly two years. Based out of Mumbai and Delhi, I saw virtually every state of the country.

I have played cricket in Sikkim, bowled wides in Bihar, fetched balls from the ocean in Goa and chased snakes off the pitch in Nagaland.

Through all this, I got to learn about the Indian cricket fan from the perspective of a ‘gora’. The English translation is a derogatory term for a white man. It’s probably racist and I should likely be offended. But don’t worry.

If you go to watch a match in India, I can share with you some other Hindi sayings that will calm the buggers down.

Having spent so much time in India, I am clearly well qualified to pass judgement on their cricketing culture. I’m almost as qualified to comment as a guy who visits KFC is on the topic of healthy eating. Anyhow, let’s break the Indian cricket fan down piece by piece.

Indian cricket fans are deluded about Sachin’s true legacy

It doesn’t matter what the scenario is. If you are in a conversation with an Indian cricket fan, the subject will always steer towards Sachin Tendulkar.

Let’s be honest at this point. He made a few runs and lasted a few years. He also got Sir Donald Bradman’s vote. But hey, James Anderson got Wasim Akram’s vote, so let’s not overrate these opinions.

What Indian cricket fans fail to realise is that Sachin didn’t help their team in any meaningful way. In all those Test and ODI’s he played, the percentage of Man Of The Match awards was pitiful. He didn’t turn games. He couldn’t win a series off his own bat.

He was a good ordinary ‘middle order’ player who just happened to hang around for a while.

What’s even more strange is that the bloke in the team with the lowest charisma rating won over a nation of people who love bling and its trappings. A generalist statement I know, but if I’m only 50% right, I’m describing 600 million people.

So, my point is that Indian cricket fans place a higher value on this bloke than they should. You need to be aware of that while conversing.

If you aren’t an Indian cricket fan, you are logically jealous of the IPL

