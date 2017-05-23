Humour: Deciphering the hidden messages in your country's cricket logo

One of the main reasons we all love cricket is that every country has an amazing logo. For without that logo, who knows why on earth anybody in their right mind would have even a passing interest in the sport? You know, with all the match fixing and DRS rubbish and Stuart Broad, we all just want to rejoice in the quality of our team's logo, for this is what makes the game great. But have you ever truly studied them? I mean, really bothered to give them a critical look? Haven't you? Then this is your lucky day.

Bangladesh

It is fitting that a struggling cricket nation like Bangladesh would put the Bengal tiger front and centre on their logo. It makes sense given there are only 440 of them in the whole country and they are soon to be extinct. Is this what the Bangladesh Cricket Board is trying to tell us? That their cricket team will soon be extinct?

I'm not sure what the white scratches next to the tiger's head are meant to represent. Mountains perhaps? Are there even mountains in Bangladesh? Isn't it just one big flood plain? I really like the classy touch of the Bengali phrase at the top. It says, "No, We are Not East Pakistan Anymore."

New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket are so proud of their logo that they have ensured that the TM symbol is front and centre. With such an original and novel design incorporating the silver fern, it is only right that they should protect their intellectual property. God forbid another sporting team would come up with the same idea. Like the New Zealand national netball team. perhaps. We can't have that.

Zimbabwe

Clearly, the Zimbabwe Cricket Board is broke and out of ideas. The picture of the stumps has been stolen from some 8 bit graphics cricket game I used to play on my Atari back in 1987. Or is it meant to represent the ghost that spooked Shane Watson? It is hard to tell. The red hamburger logo makes little sense.

Perhaps they are sponsored by a local fast food chain I am yet to hear of? The green letter 'C' that stands for the word 'Cricket' is backwards. That's a schoolboy error. I'm reliably informed that the yellow bird is actually oversized, but has been shrunk to fit the given space. It is meant to be a tribute to Joel Garner.

West Indies

Take Richie Richardson's massive ODI hat and squash it. Kazaam! You now have the background to the West indies logo. Now, take the outline of some random European coat of arms, and shove inside every cliche you can think of that relates to the West Indies and cricket.

