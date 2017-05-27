HPCA's picturesque Gumma Cricket Stadium set to open on June 1

What’s the story?

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) which already owns the world-renowned HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala, is set to add another feather to its cap with the picturesque Gumma Cricket Stadium set to be inaugurated and declared open on June 1.

Making the announcement earlier today, HPCA press secretary Mohit Sood said that the facility will be inaugurated by BJP MP and former HPCA and BCCI President, Anurag Thakur. He also ascertained that the HPCA was committed in its efforts to make the state a favourite amongst cricket players and fans making the whole experience of being involved in a cricket match a memorable one with its picturesque venues.

"HPCA has been consistently working for creating world class infrastructure in our small hill state and this is a small step in that direction. We have already built good stadiums and infrastructure in other districts of the state and would work steadily on our commitment towards one world class stadium in each district."

Located 60 Kms from Shimla at an altitude of 5500 feet above sea level, the stadium at Gumma will have a pavilion, dressing rooms, practice area, four turf wickets and an outfield which has been planted with Class 1 Bermuda grass in line with international standards.

In case you didn’t know...

The Stadium at Gumma will be the fifth in the state with the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, which recently hosted its first ever Test match as India took on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the obvious standout.

The HPCA also owns the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Hamirpur, the Bilaspur Cricket Ground and the Una Cricket Ground.

The details

Apart from being a venue built to international standards, the HPCA is hopeful that the Gumma facility will serve as an inspiration to the upcoming cricketers in the Upper Shimla region to take up the sport.

Mr Sood commented that the area has a lot of hidden talent and is hopeful that the youth makes the most of the facilities available at the new sporting venue and even expects a cricketer from the region to don the Indian jersey in the future.

He also took the opportunity to reiterate an earlier request to the government and sports authorities in the state to grant a piece of land around the capital city of Shimla to built a sporting venue as picturesque as the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The ultimate aim remains however that each of the 12 districts in the state gets equipped with a cricket stadium of international standards.

What’s next?

Built with an outlay of almost Rs 3 crore, the facilities on offer at the Gumma Cricket Stadium is worthy of international standards and the good work being done by the HPCA needs to be appreciated. Whether it can go on to match the feats of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, which has played hosts to 12 international matches as well as a number of IPL matches, only time will tell.

Author’s take

The HPCA has done tremendously well to build yet another picturesque stadium in the state as they continue undeterred in their commitment to establishing cricket venues of international standards across the hill state.

With the inauguration next week, aspiring cricketers from the upper Shimla region will have access to the best of sporting facilities on offer and that will help them a great deal for the future.