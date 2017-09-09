Hope keeps Windies' hopes alive at Lord's Test

London [U.K], Sept 9 (ANI): Shai Hope struck a gritty half-century to help West Indies reach 153-6 in their second innings at lunch and keep his side's hopes alive to clinch their first-ever series win over England on day three of the third and final Test at the Lord's on Saturday.

Resuming at yesterday's score of 93-3, the Caribbean side continued to struggle against the hosts as they lost their three more wickets in quick successions.

However, Hope was the only batsman who looked solid in defense as he smashed a 60-run knock, including nine boundaries, to keep the scoreboard ticking.

For England, Anderson was the pick of the bowler as he bagged four wickets by giving away just 29 runs.

Stuart Board and Toby Roland-Jones also chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, Anderson was the star of second day's play as he brought up his 500th Test wicket to join the likes of Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh.

Meanwhile, West Indies' Kemar Roach had clinched a five-wicket haul while Jason Holder took four wickets as England were bundled out for 194 in their first innings in reply to the Caribbean side's score of 123.

At the time of filing of this report, Hope was batting at the crease at 62, with skipper Jason Holder (eight) giving him company following the departure of Shane Dowrich (14).(ANI)