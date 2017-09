Football Soccer - EURO 2016 - England News Conference - Auberge du Jeu de Paume, Chantilly, France - 28/6/16. Roy Hodgson arrives for the press conference REUTERS/Lee Smith/Livepic/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Former England coach Roy Hodgson was appointed Crystal Palace manager on Tuesday, the Premier League club's chairman Steve Parish said.

Parish posted a message on Twitter saying: "Warm welcome 'back' to #cpfc to Roy Hodgson."

Palace are bottom of the league without a point after four straight defeats.

