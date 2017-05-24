Hockey national camp for Junior Men, Women begins in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday named potential players in the making for the national camp for Junior Men and Women based on their performances in the recently-concluded National Championships.

The announcement came after an action-packed domestic season, which witnessed some outstanding performances in the 7th Junior National Hockey Championships (Men and Women).

A group of 53 men and 37 women reported to the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru on May 24 for a five-week camp that will further identify talent who can represent the country in the junior category for the upcoming international tournaments.

The camp will conclude on June 30 and July 3 for Junior Men and Women teams respectively. With their vision set on the 2020 Junior World Cup (Men and Women), Hockey India vies to create a strong pool of players for the prestigious event where the Junior men's team will defend the coveted title.

The Junior men's probables includes players from this year's national champions Hockey Odisha, runners-up Steel Plant Sports Board, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Delhi, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Rajasthan, Assam Hockey, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Sports Authority of India, Hockey Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Services Sports Control Board, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Patiala, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana Hockey.

The Junior women's probables features players from Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy who won the Hockey India 7th Junior National Hockey Championship 2017 Women, runners-up Hockey Haryana, Hockey Bhopal, Hockey Him, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Odisha, Hockey Uttarakhand, Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Association of Indian Universities, Sports Authority of India, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha and Hockey Mizoram.

"After overwhelming performances by players from across various states in the country, Hockey India's selection committee has named the probables who would be further pruned down to form a Core Group of 33 Junior men and women players respectively on June 4, with an intention to develop a strong pool of players who can go on to represent the country in major tournaments. Under the purview of Hockey India's High Performance Director David John, the young players will be put through a five-week camp which will focus on basics, strength and conditioning and team building activities before we prune down the group and prepare the teams for upcoming international tournaments," stated Md. Mushtaque Ahmad, Secretary General, Hockey India.

Core Group Probables:

Junior Men:

Goalkeepers:

Pankaj Kumar Rajak (Steel Plant Sports Board), Kamalbir Singh (Hockey Punjab), Tanuj Gulia (Hockey Haryana), Prashant Kumar Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Karanjot Singh Mann (Hockey Rajasthan), AS. Sentamizh Arasu (Services Sports Control Board)

Defenders:

Suman Beck (Hockey Odisha), Harmanjit Singh (Hockey Punjab), Manish Sharma (Sports Authority of India), Mandeep Mor (Hockey Haryana), Mohd. Faraz (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Kishore Arya (Hockey Delhi), Mandeep (Hockey Chandigarh), Harshdeep Kapoor (Hockey Bhopal), Rahul Shinde (Hockey Maharashtra), Prince (Punjab & Sind Bank), Mohammad Tanveer (Assam Hockey), Pratap Lakra (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha)

Midfielders

Innocent Munda (Steel Plant Sports Board), Varinder Singh (Hockey Punjab), Sunny Malik (Hockey Haryana), Vishal Antil (Hockey Haryana), Yashdeep Siwach (Hockey Haryana), Vishal Singh (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Akshay Avasthi (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), Rabichandra Singh (Manipur Hockey), Harish Mutagar (Hockey Karnataka), Lokesh Bora (Hockey Uttarakhand), Dinachandra Singh (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy)

Forwards

Shilanand Lakra (Steel Plant Sports Board), Rajat Minz (Steel Plant Sports Board), Jai Prakash Patel (Steel Plant Sports Board), Dilpreet Singh (Hockey Punjab), Mohd. Saif Khan (Sports Authority of India), Roshan Kumar ( Sports Authority of India), Abhishek (Hockey Haryana), Iktidar Ishrat (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Shivam Anand (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Rajendra M (Hockey Karnataka), Mohd Alishan (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sanjay (Hockey Chandigarh), Maninder Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), K. Ibungo Singh (Manipur Hockey), T. Kiron Kumar Singh (Manipur Hockey), Venkatesh Kenche (Hockey Maharashtra), Rahul (Services Sports Control Board), Anand Kumar Bara (Hockey Bihar), Gurshahzad Singh (Hockey Patiala), Ranjit Chand Bhawani (Telangana Hockey), Ramandeep Singh (Hockey Jammu & Kashmir)

