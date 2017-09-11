Hingis wins doubles to grab second slam in two days

Sep 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Yung-Jan Chan of Taiwan and Martina Hingis of Switzerland with the championship trophy after defeating Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova both of the Czech Republic in the women's doubles finals on day fourteen of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

By Steve Keating

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Switzerland's Martina Hingis and Taiwan's Chan Yung-Jan won the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Sunday when they rolled past the Czech partnership of Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.

It was the first grand slam title for Chan but the second in as many days for Hingis, who won the mixed doubles with Britain's Jamie Murray on Saturday.

The victory took Hingis's career grand-slam tally to 25, including five singles titles, 13 doubles and seven mixed doubles.

"Two in two days; I was Michael Jordan's number 23 when I started here and now 25 sounds even sweeter," said Hingis, who played the U.S. Open singles final on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court 20 years ago, beating Venus Williams.

"It was an amazing feeling to play here in the singles final against Venus Williams," Hingis said. "We were two teenagers making the finals playing here for the first time at Ashe Stadium and coming back 20 years later it is a wonderful journey."

Hingis and Chan stormed through the draw without dropping a set and in the final did not face a breakpoint as they simply overwhelmed Hradecka and Siniakova.

Fittingly it was Hingis who sealed victory with a thundering forehand down the line.

Hingis and Chan had met the Czech duo twice before this season, winning both meetings including the final in Indian Wells.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)