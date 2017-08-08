Himachal CM Virbhadra offers DSP post to cricketer Sushma Verma

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday rewarded Indian women cricket team wicket-keeper Sushma Verma by offering her the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for her sporting achievements.

Sushma was also given a cheque of Rs. five lakh. The Chief Minister said that the state government has been honouring eminent sports persons in the past also and it would be an inspiration to the other players for future in the state.

The wicketkeeper-batswoman, after official confirmation on her appointment as DSP in the state police, admitted that she was very happy and said that it was like a dream come true for her.

The 24-year-old, who made her debut in the Indian cricket team in the 2014 England tour, was part of the Indian team that finished runner-up in the ICC Women's World Cup after having lost to hosts by just nine runs in the title clash held on July 23 at the Lord's.

Shimla-born Sushma, the first woman cricketer from the hill state to represent India in international cricket, played the best knock of her career against Pakistan during the group stages, helping the Women in Blue win the match while defending a modest total. (ANI)