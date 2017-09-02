Highlights of U.S. Open sixth day

Aug 31, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic serves to Nicole Gibbs of the United States on day four of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights from day six of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1515 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

- World number one Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic starts the action against China's 27th-seeded Zhang Shuai in their third round match at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

- Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal faces Argentina's Leonardo Mayer and Swiss third-seed Roger Federer plays Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the main showcourt later on a cloudy Saturday.

- Sixth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem takes on Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Louis Armstrong Stadium followed by women's 12th-seed Jelena Ostapenko's clash with Russian Daria Kasatkina.

