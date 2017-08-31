Highlights of U.S. Open fourth day

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Highlights from day four of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1900 TOP SEED PLISKOVA BOOKS THIRD ROUND SPOT

- World number one Karolina Pliskova came back from a set down to claim a 2-6 6-3 6-4 second-round victory over American Nicole Gibbs.

- Pliskova will meet China's Zhang Shuai or Japan's Risa Ozaki in the next round.

1755 DOLGOPOLOV PULLS OFF BERDYCH UPSET

- Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov beat 15th-seeded Tomas Berdych 3-6 6-1 7-6(5) 6-2 to seal a third round spot.

- The 28-year-old will face Serbian Viktor Troicki in the next round.

- 13 of the top men's seeds have exited the competition in the first two rounds so far along with second seed Andy Murray, who pulled out before the start of the tournament due to a hip injury.

1647 SVITOLINA CRUISES PAST RODINA

- World number four Elina Svitolina has progressed to the third round after beating Russian Evgeniya Rodina 6-4 6-4.

- The 22-year-old has reached the third round of the tournament for the third consecutive year as she targets a first grand slam title.

1645 OSTAPENKO INTO THIRD ROUND

- 12th-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko defeated Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-4 6-4 to book a spot in the third round.

- The 20-year-old French Open winner has progressed past the second round of the competition for the first time and will be targeting her second grand slam title of the year.

1610 STRYCOVA KNOCKED OUT BY BRADY

- Czech Republic's 23rd-seed Barbora Strycova is knocked out after a 6-1 6-1 defeat by American Jennifer Brady, who books a spot in the third round during her debut campaign at Flushing Meadows.

- Strycova is the 15th seeded women's player to exit the competition in the first two rounds.

1515 PLAY BEGINS AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

- Fourth-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina takes on Russia's Evgeniya Rodina in their second round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day four, followed by world number one Karolina Pliskova's game against American Nicole Gibbs.

- Men's world number one Rafa Nadal and Swiss ace Roger Federer will play their second round matches against Japan's Taro Daniel and Russia's Mikhail Youzhny respectively at the main showcourt later on Thursday.

- French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko kicks off the action at Louis Armstrong stadium against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

- Czech Republic's 23rd-seeded Barbora Strycova will play American Jennifer Brady at Grandstand stadium.

(Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Evans and Richard Balmforth)