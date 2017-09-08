I hate you, Virat Kohli – you are just too damn good​

​

I hate Kohli because he is too good a player More

At the corner of the sofa in front of the television, this 57-year-old man is a fanboy of a player almost half his age. ‘Wow, look at that leg-glance,’ says my old man, ‘you got to appreciate talent when you see it, son.’

And that’s what I hate about this whole situation: my father is right, Virat Kohli is a supreme talent and there is no way anyone can deny it.

‘He is better than Sachin,’ continues my old man as I shake my head in disbelief, both at how easily Kohli executed it and how my father was rubbing his banter on me.

Now, me and my old man share a very conservative relationship. We never really talk, hardly a sentence or two a day – and God knows I will regret this someday – but he never lets go of the opportunity to get one over me when it comes to Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

At first, the dislike for him was due to his over-aggressive nature in his early days, but now it’s something else. Rather, it is someone else.

My childhood

Sachin and four-year-olds with a bat is a love story rarely spoken of More

So, I was crying. Weeping, actually. I don’t remember much of my childhood, it’s all a bit blur, but I can never forget how I was feeling at that time. That sound… that sight.

Crack...

Bat’s broken by the handle.

It’s beheaded.

Remembering that sound still terrifies me. I realise that it was not the sound of the bat snapping into two that broke my heart, it was the fear of my dreams being shattered that swept the floor off my feet.

I was only four-years-old. When you give a four-year-old kid a bat and introduce him to Sachin Tendulkar, you are just making him dream. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you are, where you are… you have a bat and you have Sachin – you have a dream.

So when that bat cracked into two pieces, my dreams broke and I did what a four-year-old does when his/her dreams break: I cried.

My father is a strict man, he took no bulls**t – especially for something as silly as crying over a broken bat. He would scold me and if I still continued, he would use the rod of chastisement to straighten me out.

But that day, he did not say a word. He just picked up the two pieces, took hammers and nails and attempted to fix the thing.

Of course, he couldn’t. But, you see, I think he realised what it meant to me. What Sachin meant to me. The bat was as closest I could get to Sachin at that time. When I held it, I felt like Sachin. When I hit the ball with it, I was Sachin.

