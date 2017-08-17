Hastings optimistic to tour India despite injury blow

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 17 (ANI): Australian pacer John Hastings, who is currently nursing a foot injury, has expressed confidence that he will be available for selection for the upcoming limited-overs, featuring five ODIs and three T20 Internationals against India.

The 31-year-old flew back to home from England for further assessment and rehabilitation after he complained inflammation in his left foot during his English county Worcestershire's four-day match against Sussex.

Reflecting on the same, Hastings admitted that although he earlier had a bit of pain in his left ankle, he is confident he would be ready to go if selected for the tour, which is expected to run from September 17 to October 11.

"I had a bit of pain in my left ankle for a little while and I thought I should get it checked out. Obviously there's a big summer coming up and a one-day tour to India so I wanted to make sure I'd be cherry ripe, but I ended up with a hot spot in my foot," cricket.com.au quoted Hastings as saying.

"I'm in a moon boot for a couple weeks and then I'll reload and hopefully be all right for the domestic one-day cup and that one-day series (in India)," he added.

The MRI scans have revealed inflammation and stress through Hastings' foot, and the pacer said that the scenario could have been even worse.

Hastings, who had played in six of Worcestershire's 10 first-class matches this summer, has been in the UK since the start of the county season in April, besides also being a part of the national squad for the Champions Trophy in June.

Last year also, Hastings had earlier suffered a serious knee injury while playing a Sheffield Shield match for his side Victoria against Tasmania.(ANI)