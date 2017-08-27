Hashim Amla reveals his choice for best T20 players in the world

​

Amla named Imran Tahir as the world's best T20 bowler

What's the story?

South Africa's Hashim Amla picked out fellow countryman Imran Tahir as the world's best T20 bowler at present citing the leg-spinner's ability to bowl in the death overs as a rare quality.

"Thankfully, I have played Tahir in domestic cricket and not international cricket. He has a lot of variations. He is one of the bowlers who always looks to take wickets," Amla said.

"You don't have too many spinners in the world who bowl at the back-end of the innings. You will see fast bowlers who bowl bouncers and yorkers but you don't see spinners who bowl at the end of the innings. His variations make him special," he added.

Continuing the theme, Amla named AB de Villiers and Chris Morris as the two other players who stand out from the rest in the shortest formats of the game.

In case you didn't know...

Imran Tahir is one of the most valued bowlers in limited overs cricket, as the ICC rankings suggest. He is ranked third in the ICC T20I player rankings while he is only behind Australia's Josh Hazelwood in the ICC ODI rankings.

Not considered for selection in the Test format, Tahir is one of the most sought after bowlers by various franchises in T20 leagues across the globe and has also been named as one of the marquee players in the inaugural edition of the Global T20 League and will represent Port Elizabeth.

The heart of the matter

Amla is hopeful that the Global T20 league helps South Africa unearth a lot of talent for the national side the way it has done for India with the Indian Premier League.

Amla is also looking forward to the prospect of facing Pakistan at Lahore as part of the World XI side, to be led by countryman Faf du Plessis, in a three match T20 series as part of the ICC's and PCB's efforts to bring back international cricket to Pakistan.

Amla is one of the five South Africans named in the 14-man squad along with Du Plessis, David Miller, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir.

He is confident that Tahir will be a handful for the Pakistan team who will be high on confidence following their success at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, defeating arch-rivals India in the final by a margin of 180 runs.

Tahir has picked up 55 wickets from just 33 T20Is at a frightening average of just 14.81, proving why he is such a sought after bowler.

Extra Cover: Pakistan name 16-man squad for series against World XI

What's next?

The three T20 matches between Pakistan and World XI in the Independence Cup will be played at Lahore from Sept 12 to 15.

Pakistan have invited Sri Lanka for a one-off T20I in September while West Indies are also likely to tour Pakistan in November for a limited-overs expedition.

Author's take

Imran Tahir has time and again proved his credentials in the big matches, be it on the international stage or in T20 leagues across the globe.

He might be 38, but still has a lot of cricket ahead of him, considering that he is playing only limited-overs cricket. His place in the ICC rankings shows how he is important to South Africa's prospects and the Proteas will be hopeful that he carries on until the 2019 World Cup at least.

