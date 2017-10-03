Hashim Amla, Rangana Herath move up in latest ICC Test rankings

​

After claiming a massive 333-run win against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom, South African players took giant strides in the latest ICC Test rankings, with Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar, the two biggest gainers in the batting rankings, moving up to the seventh and twelfth spot respectively after scoring hundreds in the Test.

Their captain Faf du Plessis was also one on the gainers’ list, getting a two place nudge to the 16th spot, while middle order batsman Temba Bavuma reached a career-best position of 36.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Kagiso Rabada continued his ascent, reaching the fifth spot, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took seven wickets in the game, shot up to the 18th spot, jumping five points to achieve career-best numbers.

The latest update also takes into account the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test at Abu Dhabi, where the Lankans managed a 21-run win to go one-up in the series.

Dinesh Chandimal (who scored 155 in the first innings) was a notable gainer, moving 13 spots to reach the 20th rung in the batting rankings, while opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne reached the 26th spot (jumping five places).

39-year-old Rangana Herath, who is defying age and still shining for Sri Lanka in Tests, recently became the first left-arm spinner to claim 400 victims. After his 11-wicket haul, he jumped a massive 37 places to put himself one spot below India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently places at No.3. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, after his eight-wicket haul, stayed put on the 15th spot.

Here are the complete rankings:BATSMEN

Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Avg Highest Rating

1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 936 59.66 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

2 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 889 53.76 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

3 ( - ) Kane Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015

4 ( - ) Cheteshwar Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

5 ( - ) David Warner Aus 807 47.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015

6 ( - ) Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

7 (+1) Hashim Amla SA 776 49.39 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

