Hashim Amla, Rangana Herath move up in latest ICC Test rankings

Aadya Sharma

Hashim Amla is just one spot below Virat Kohli in the Test rankings

After claiming a massive 333-run win against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom, South African players took giant strides in the latest ICC Test rankings, with Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar, the two biggest gainers in the batting rankings, moving up to the seventh and twelfth spot respectively after scoring hundreds in the Test.

Their captain Faf du Plessis was also one on the gainers’ list, getting a two place nudge to the 16th spot, while middle order batsman Temba Bavuma reached a career-best position of 36.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Kagiso Rabada continued his ascent, reaching the fifth spot, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took seven wickets in the game, shot up to the 18th spot, jumping five points to achieve career-best numbers.

The latest update also takes into account the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test at Abu Dhabi, where the Lankans managed a 21-run win to go one-up in the series.

Dinesh Chandimal (who scored 155 in the first innings) was a notable gainer, moving 13 spots to reach the 20th rung in the batting rankings, while opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne reached the 26th spot (jumping five places). 

39-year-old Rangana Herath, who is defying age and still shining for Sri Lanka in Tests, recently became the first left-arm spinner to claim 400 victims. After his 11-wicket haul, he jumped a massive 37 places to put himself one spot below India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently places at No.3. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, after his eight-wicket haul, stayed put on the 15th spot.

Here are the complete rankings:BATSMEN

Rank   (+/-)     Player              Team    Points      Avg   Highest Rating

  1     ( - )      Steve Smith     Aus    936    59.66   941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017

  2     ( - )      Joe Root       Eng    889    53.76   917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015

  3     ( - )      Kane Williamson    NZ       880    51.16   893 v Aus at Perth 2015

  4     ( - )      Cheteshwar Pujara       Ind       876    52.65   888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

  5     ( - )      David Warner   Aus    807    47.94   880 v NZ at Perth 2015

  6     ( - )      Virat Kohli      Ind       806    49.55   895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017

  7     (+1)     Hashim Amla    SA     776    49.39   907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013

  8     (-1)      Azhar Ali       Pak    763    46.78   787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016

  9     ( - )      Lokesh Rahul   Ind       761   46.27   761 v SL at Pallekele 2017

 10     ( - )      Ajinkya Rahane  Ind       760   47.61   825 v NZ at Indore 2016 

BOWLERS

Rank   (+/-)     Player            Team   Pts      Avg   Highest Rating

  1     ( - )      James Anderson          Eng     896    27.39   896 v Win at Lord's 2017

  2     ( - )      Ravindra Jadeja      Ind     884     23.60   899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017

  3     ( - )      Ravichandran Ashwin  Ind     852     25.26   904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016

  4     ( - )      Rangana Herath      SL     846     27.82  867 v Zim at Harare 2016

  5     (+1)     Kagiso Rabada          SA     795    24.50   821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017

  6     (-1)      Josh Hazlewood        Aus    794     25.75   863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017

  7     ( - )      Dale Steyn          SA     756     22.30   909 v Win at Centurion 2014

  8     ( - )      Nathan Lyon         Aus    752 !   31.83   752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017

  9     (+1)     Neil Wagner         NZ     745     28.90   767 v SA at Dunedin 2017

 10     (-1)      Vernon Philander         SA     744     22.45   912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013

ALL-ROUNDERS

Rank   (+/-)     Player      Team     Pts      Highest Rating

  1     ( - )      Shakib Al Hasan    Ban    446     489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017

  2     ( - )      Ravindra Jadeja      Ind       430     438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017

  3     ( - )      Ravichandran Ashwin     Ind       422     493 v Eng at Mohali 2016

  4     ( - )      Ben Stokes    Eng    396 396 v Win at Lord's 2017

  5     ( - )      Moeen Ali     Eng    378     409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017