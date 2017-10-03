Hashim Amla, Rangana Herath move up in latest ICC Test rankings

After claiming a massive 333-run win against Bangladesh at Potchefstroom, South African players took giant strides in the latest ICC Test rankings, with Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar, the two biggest gainers in the batting rankings, moving up to the seventh and twelfth spot respectively after scoring hundreds in the Test.
Their captain Faf du Plessis was also one on the gainers’ list, getting a two place nudge to the 16th spot, while middle order batsman Temba Bavuma reached a career-best position of 36.
In the bowlers’ rankings, Kagiso Rabada continued his ascent, reaching the fifth spot, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who took seven wickets in the game, shot up to the 18th spot, jumping five points to achieve career-best numbers.
The latest update also takes into account the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test at Abu Dhabi, where the Lankans managed a 21-run win to go one-up in the series.
Dinesh Chandimal (who scored 155 in the first innings) was a notable gainer, moving 13 spots to reach the 20th rung in the batting rankings, while opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne reached the 26th spot (jumping five places).
39-year-old Rangana Herath, who is defying age and still shining for Sri Lanka in Tests, recently became the first left-arm spinner to claim 400 victims. After his 11-wicket haul, he jumped a massive 37 places to put himself one spot below India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently places at No.3. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, after his eight-wicket haul, stayed put on the 15th spot.
Here are the complete rankings:BATSMEN
Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Avg Highest Rating
1 ( - ) Steve Smith Aus 936 59.66 941 v Ind at Dharamsala 2017
2 ( - ) Joe Root Eng 889 53.76 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015
3 ( - ) Kane Williamson NZ 880 51.16 893 v Aus at Perth 2015
4 ( - ) Cheteshwar Pujara Ind 876 52.65 888 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017
5 ( - ) David Warner Aus 807 47.94 880 v NZ at Perth 2015
6 ( - ) Virat Kohli Ind 806 49.55 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017
7 (+1) Hashim Amla SA 776 49.39 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013
8 (-1) Azhar Ali Pak 763 46.78 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016
9 ( - ) Lokesh Rahul Ind 761 46.27 761 v SL at Pallekele 2017
10 ( - ) Ajinkya Rahane Ind 760 47.61 825 v NZ at Indore 2016
BOWLERS
Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Avg Highest Rating
1 ( - ) James Anderson Eng 896 27.39 896 v Win at Lord's 2017
2 ( - ) Ravindra Jadeja Ind 884 23.60 899 v Aus at Ranchi 2017
3 ( - ) Ravichandran Ashwin Ind 852 25.26 904 v Eng at Mumbai 2016
4 ( - ) Rangana Herath SL 846 27.82 867 v Zim at Harare 2016
5 (+1) Kagiso Rabada SA 795 24.50 821 v SL at Johannesburg 2017
6 (-1) Josh Hazlewood Aus 794 25.75 863 v Ind at Bengaluru 2017
7 ( - ) Dale Steyn SA 756 22.30 909 v Win at Centurion 2014
8 ( - ) Nathan Lyon Aus 752 ! 31.83 752 v Ban at Chittagong 2017
9 (+1) Neil Wagner NZ 745 28.90 767 v SA at Dunedin 2017
10 (-1) Vernon Philander SA 744 22.45 912 v Ind at Johannesburg 2013
ALL-ROUNDERS
Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts Highest Rating
1 ( - ) Shakib Al Hasan Ban 446 489 v Aus at Mirpur 2017
2 ( - ) Ravindra Jadeja Ind 430 438 v SL at Colombo (SSC) 2017
3 ( - ) Ravichandran Ashwin Ind 422 493 v Eng at Mohali 2016
4 ( - ) Ben Stokes Eng 396 396 v Win at Lord's 2017
5 ( - ) Moeen Ali Eng 378 409 v SA at Old Trafford 2017