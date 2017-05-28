Harmanpreet Kaur to become the first Indian woman to play in Kia Super League

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 02: Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats during game one of the Women's ODI series between Australia and India at Manuka Oval on February 2, 2016 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

What’s the story?

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India’s T20I team, is all set to feature in the second season of the Kia Super League, the English domestic T20 league, after being signed up by Surrey Stars. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the news on Twitter on Saturday.

In case you didn’t know…

The Kia Super League, also known as the Women’s Cricket Super League, is the domestic T20 tournament held in England and Wales, featuring women cricketers. The inaugural season was held last year with six teams, viz. Lancashire Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars, Western Storm and Yorkshire Diamonds, fighting it out for the top honours. In the final, the Southern Vipers defeated Western Storm to win the trophy.

The heart of the matter

Harmanpreet, who has played 139 international matches for India, was named the captain of the T20 national side in November last year. She has been a vital player for India and her performances had caught the eye of many. Having played for Sydney Thunder at the Women’s Big Bash League last year, the 28-year-old has the experience of playing franchise T20 cricket.

During her stint with Sydney Thunder, she had impressed one and all with her fine strokeplay. Overall, she scored 296 runs in 12 matches at an average of 59.20 and was adjudged Sydney Thunder's WBBL Player of the Tournament.

One shot that she played on her WBBL debut stood out in particular. As the bowler bowled a full-length delivery outside the off stump, Harmanpreet sat down on one knee and chipped the ball over the ropes through the cover region. Even Adam Gilchrist who was commentating had been impressed.

Here’s a video of that six:

Given her feats, it does not come as a surprise that she will complete Surrey Stars’ quota of three overseas players, the others being Australia’s Rene Farrell and South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp.

What’s next?

The tournament will get underway on August 10, 2017, with all the six teams playing each other in a league format. At the end of the league, the top-ranked team will get a direct entry into the final while the second and third-ranked team will fight it out for a spot in the final.

Author’s take

Harmanpreet has already enjoyed an illustrious career and it is just another feather in her cap. The fans will be hoping that she will carry on from where she left off at the Big Bash. However, one is left wondering when the BCCI will have an IPL-style league of its own for the women cricketers.