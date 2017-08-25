Harman, Veda, Smriti, Sushma sign up with TSD Corp





New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Indian women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhanaand and Sushma Verma have signed up with digital management company TSD, the company said today.

India's women cricket team recently took over the world with their brilliant performance at ICC Women's World Cup, where they reached the finals.

They lost the finals by 9 runs against England but their will to fight won them many hearts across the globe.

"We are excited to work with our new team at TSD and be a part of the Circle of Cricket community as we embark on our professional cricket career," said the Players in a joint statement.

Veda Krishnamurthy said: "I'm glad to be associated with Circle of Cricket which in itself is one of the largest Sports community on Digital.

"With the importance of Social Media presence growing each day, we want to stay connected to our fans as much as possible. It feels good to know that the fans today actually follow women cricket and talk about it on social media."

Ishan Yadav Mahal, Digital Head, TSD Corp said: "We have always wanted to promote Women Cricket players in a country dominated by Men's Cricket. Our desire to bring them up on the Digital space will help them to gain immense knowledge about Social Media as well as the required exposure.

"We'll be looking to sign more players in future and will work towards the growth of Women's cricket digitally."

TSD's stable of cricketers include former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag