Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya: 5 times the brothers won our hearts

​

The Pandya brothers More

The Pandya brothers are the new sensation in Indian cricket. With flamboyant batting, agile fielding and dominating presence, the duo of Hardik and Krunal have created a unique identity for themselves.

An inspiring tale of resilience, hard work, and success, the Pandya brothers have scaled heights after struggling heavily in their early days. Their determination is reflected in the brand of cricket they play and on several occasions, the brothers have stolen the limelight with their entertaining performances.

Let us relive the moments when the Pandya brothers took the center stage and exhibited cricket skills of the highest standards.

#5. Hardik loots 30 in the final over, 2017

​

Hardik Pandya demolished Pune Supergiants' Ashoke Dinda More

In the league game at Pune, against Rising Pune Supergiant, Mumbai Indians were 154 for seven wickets after 19 overs.

On a flat batting track, Pune had effectively prevented Mumbai's batsmen's from cutting loose. The bowlers were tidy and the Mumbai batsmen a little rusty. It looked like Mumbai might finish the innings at a below par score. But Hardik Pandya had some other ideas.

Ashoke Dinda came to bowl the 20th over but he had no clue about Pandya's red hot form. Pandya who had played only nine deliveries till that time launched the first ball over the cover boundary for a six and repeated his exploits on the next ball also as the ball sailed over long-off.

After bowling two length deliveries the bowler tried to over-correct himself and bowled a full-length delivery on the stumps. With little room available to free his arms, Pandya went for the helicopter hit and disposited the white cherry into the long-on stand.

Three sixes in three balls and suddenly the momentum was back with Mumbai.

The first victory for Dinda in the over came on the fourth ball when the Mumbai batsman missed his stroke and edged it. But such was the menace of Pandya that even the edge went in the vacant-third man region for a four.

The right-hander slammed the fourth six of the over on the fifth ball by pulling a short delivery into the long-on boundary.

Dinda altered his line and bowled fuller delivery outside the off-stump which was called a wide and then was lucky to get away with a full-toss on the last ball as Pandya scored only one run off it.

With four sixes and one four in the over, Pandya collected 30 runs to pump Mumbai's score to 184 runs.

Read More