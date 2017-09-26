Harbhajan Singh slams Australia, compares them to Sri Lanka

​

World Cup-winning Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh certainly hasn't held back in his criticism of the current Australia side, who have now lost 11 consecutive away ODIs, including the ongoing ODI series. He believes that the current side is a shadow of the side that he played against and has continued to slam the middle-order for their inconsistent display so far in the ODI series.

Speaking to Sportstak, Harbhajan said: "The kind of cricket Australia is playing it appears as if Sri Lankans are playing in yellow clothing. I haven't seen that Australian thing from them here. And whatever I know of Virat and his team they will be looking for nothing less than 5-0."

He also added that the current crop of Australian cricketers aren't good as the ones that he came up against and added that "there's something wrong somewhere. Something seriously wrong".

"I don't think in this Australian side anyone other than Finch or Warner or to some degree Steve Smith can take the team forward. The middle order does not know to rotate the strike. When they go for big shots, they do it taking big risks. This team is not a shadow of that Australian side," he added.

This wasn't even the first time that the legendary Indian off-spinner has taken a dig at the Australian batting. Following the visitors' dismal showing in the third ODI, he took to Twitter to ask World Cup-winning Australian captain Michael Clarke, who is currently a commentator for the ongoing series to consider coming out of retirement as the era of Aussies producing top batsmen "is over".