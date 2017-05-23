Harbhajan Singh pushes Zaheer Khan for India's bowling coach gig

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has tipped former left-arm paceman Zaheer Khan for the role of the national team's fast bowling coach.

Taking to micro blogging website Twitter, Harbhajan wrote that Zaheer was the "best option" to take over the reins of the Indian national team in the capacity of the bowling coach.

"@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella," he tweeted.

Harbhajan and Zaheer, who were team-mates in the national side for many years, were recently seen in action in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

While Zaheer was the captain of Delhi Daredevils, Harbhajan was a part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians (MI) squad.

Zaheer, who retired from international and first class cricket in 2015, had earlier hinted that he could continue to contribute to the game through coaching.

The 38-year-old has appeared in a total of 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, 17 T20Is for India. He possesses 311 Test and 282 ODI scalps while he has 17 wickets in T20Is. (ANI)