Harbhajan hits back at media over 'privilege' statement against Dhoni

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has sharply hit back at the media reports suggesting that he had a problem with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's selection for the Champions Trophy.

The 36-year-old was quoted in an interview on Thursday by a news channel, that he does not receive similar privilege as Dhoni gets, when it comes to Team India selection.

Slamming media sites for misquoting him, Harbhajan clarified that he never doubted the former skipper's selection and requested not to quote him on things which he never said.

"Dear media plz don't misquote all the time. Any1 who wants 2know what exactly I said in that interview please go & see the entire video," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.

The Indian off-spinner further said that Dhoni is his good friend and a great player, while urging not to harm his image just to create sensational stories.

"MSD is a dear friend &a great player, I never doubted his selection so please don't quote me on things which I never said against him. just to run ur sites n create 'sensational stories' don't misquote & run out of context to harm someone elses image," he added in a series of tweets.

Dhoni is currently in England along with India's Champions Trophy squad, in which Harbhajan was not selected. India will play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4. (ANI)