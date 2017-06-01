Halep eases into third round in Paris

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 1/6/17 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her second round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria Reuters / Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Simona Halep strolled into the third round of the French Open with a no-nonsense 6-4 6-3 victory against unheralded German Tatjana Maria on Thursday.

The Romanian third seed, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2014, was no match for world number 102 Maria, who bowed out on the first match point on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Halep never seemed bothered by the ankle problem that could have ruled her out of the tournament.

She next faces Russian 26th seed Daria Kasatkina.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)