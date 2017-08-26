Guptill returns home from CPL for `family reasons`

Barbados [West Indies], Aug 26 (ANI): New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who was in West Indies for the Caribbean Premier League, has flown back home because of an "important family health matter".

The 30-year-old was leading Guyana Amazon Warriors, who are currently standing at the fourth spot in the CPL with only two league games remaining.

Reflecting on the same, Omar Khan, the operations manager of Warriors, said that it was quite disappointing to lose Guptill at this stage of the tournament, but they are looking forward to handle situation without him.

"It's unfortunate and hugely disappointing to lose Martin at this stage of the tournament but we empathise with his situation and he has our full support as he returns home to his family," ESPNcricinfo quoted Omar as saying.

Guptill, who notched up 142 runs in seven innings he played so far in the six-team competition, will be replaced by his recently-retired team-mate Luke Ronchi.

Coming off a stint with Leicestershire in England's T20 competition, Ronchi smashed 429 runs in 14 innings he played for the county side , including three half-centuries, at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 180.25. (ANI)