Gross hits two as Brighton get first Premier League win since return

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 3 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 1

Pascal Gross scored either side of halftime as promoted Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed their first Premier League win after a 34-year absence from the top flight when they beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on Saturday.

Gross broke the deadlock on the cusp of halftime, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner, and scored again three minutes into the second half, this time into the bottom left corner.

The German midfielder then assisted Tomer Hemed for a comfortable third goal in the 63rd minute, following a goalkeeping blunder by Ben Foster.

Midfielder James Morrison scored for West Brom in the 77th minute, with an assist from Oliver Burke, and the visitors came close to a second goal in injury time but Australian keeper Mat Ryan was able to block the shot.

(Reporting by Laura Hamill; Editing by Clare Fallon)