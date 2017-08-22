Graeme Smith to start his coaching stint with Benoni Zalmi

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 22 (ANI): Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith will begin his first stint as professional coach with T20 Global League franchise Benoni Zalmi.

Zalmi team owner Javed Afridi announced on Monday that Smith has been appointed as head coach of the franchise.

Smith last played a competitive game in May 2014, a T20 for Somerset two months after his final Test against Australia.

Highveld Lions' Geoffrey Toyana, who was recently among the frontrunners to replace Russell Domingo as South Africa's coach, will be his assistant, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Their first assignment together would be to pick players from a pool of over 400 in the player draft.

The competition is slated to start in early November this year and will end on December 16. (ANI)