Golfer Lahiri drops to tied 68th at PGA Championship

Charlotte (North Carolina), Aug 13 (IANS) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri struggled in the third and penultimate round as he carded five-over 76 to drop 25 places to be tied 68th in the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club here.

Lahiri got off to a disastrous start on Saturday, getting a double-bogey on the par-four first hole. A bogey on the second hole made sure that the start ran further into trouble.

He then played two par effort before making another bogey on the par-three sixth hole. The seventh hole, a birdie gave him slight reprieve as he added another birdie on the 10th hole.

But two consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes derailed his late good work.

The 30-year-old birdied the 15th hole before falling for another bogey in the next hole. He completed the round with two consecutive pa efforts to score 76 for the day.

His three-day total stands at eight-over 221 (71-72-76) as he shared the 68th spot with three others.

Meanwhile, overnight leader American Kevin Kisner kept his place at the top with a 72 that took his 54-hole total to seven-under 206. The world No.25 leads compatriot Chris Stroud (71) and Japanese world No.2 Hideki Matsuyama (73) by one stroke.

American Justin Thomas (69) and South African 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (71) shared the fourth spot on two shots off the pace.

--IANS

pur/dg