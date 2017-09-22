Golf: Thomas jumps into three-way tie for lead at Tour Championship

Sep 21, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Justin Thomas follows his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Paul Casey tied for the second-round lead as Jordan Spieth slipped four strokes behind at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Friday.

American Thomas eagled the par-five 18th after hoisting his second shot to five feet for a four-under-par 66 on another benign day at East Lake.

Compatriot Simpson and Englishman Casey carded 67 to join Thomas at seven-under 133, one stroke ahead of a group of four including American Patrick Reed, whose 65 was the best of the day.

Spieth struggled with his long game and only a sublime touch around and on the greens allowed him to limit the damage to a 70.

He leads the season-long FedExCup standings, ahead of second-placed Thomas, and will collect a $10 million bonus if he stays on top of the points list after the final round on Sunday.

First-round leader Kyle Stanley set the tone for a frustrating day by lipping out a par putt at the first hole en route to a 73 that left him four shots behind.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry)