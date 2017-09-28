Global T20 League in trouble as Haroon Lorgat parts ways with Cricket South Africa

What's the story?

Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat has parted ways with the organisation, according to reports in Cricbuzz. The split occurred on Thursday morning. Lorgat has been under the scanner of late, with the board unhappy with his handling of the Global South Africa T20 tournament.

CSA reportedly had concerns with the way Lorgat was going about establishing the tournament. They also had their reservations regarding the transparency with which he was conducting deals, his inability to find the right broadcast partners and a host of other issues.

A series of board meetings were held earlier this year, in July, to discuss Lorgat's future and while he was allowed to remain in his post at the time, reports have now emerged that he has been forced to step down.

Reports suggest that Lorgat had racked up a massive bill travelling first class in relation to corporate events and this was the issue that bothered the board the most.

The annual CSA report stated that a whopping R 4.5 million has been shelled out thus far in the promotion and marketing of the league, a sum that does not include the costs accrued for the lavish launch that took place in London in June.

Meanwhile, Lorgat's departure means the CSA will probably have to part with millions more as compensation, a trade-off they are happy with. Lorgat was contracted until 2019 after he had extended his deal in 2015.

The Global T20 League is scheduled to get underway in just over a month but CSA have still not succeeded in finalising a broadcast deal in India or South Africa. As a result, the tournament's future is uncertain, with reports suggesting it may never see the light of day.

Thabang Moroe will step in temporarily in place of Lorgat and he will be aided by CSA president Chris Nenzani along with Louis Von Zeuner, an independent board member.

It is unfortunate to see such a sequence of events unfold in a country like South Africa. Fans of the game can only hope that the issue is resolved soon and does not affect the Global T20 League, which is set to revolutionise the game in the country.

