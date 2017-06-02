Glenn McGrath believes India's combination will give them an advantage

What’s the story?

ICC Champions Trophy-winning former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes that India have one of the “most potent attacks” in the world. He was also full of praise for Indian pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Although the 47-year-old admitted that his favorites for the tournament were Australia and added that he will “always back Australia”, he admitted that England will be tough to beat and predicts India to be among the four semi-finalists alongside the former two and South Africa.

Speaking about India’s bowling attack, McGrath, who is in Chennai to train the pacers at the MRF Pace Foundation, was effusive in his praise.

"Indian bowlers have really done well in the last two-three years. I think India have got one of the most potent attacks and the pace-spin combination will provide them an edge over other teams," he said.

"I am impressed with the Indian bowlers. Umesh is bowling very well. Bumrah is a good one-day bowler. The way he bowls at the death is impressive. In addition to a fine length, he also generates good pace. Bumrah can come up with occasional yorkers as well. I hope he continues to improve.”

In case you didn’t know…

India won both their warm-up matches, against New Zealand and Bangladesh in the build-up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

The heart of the matter

After impressive performances in IPL 2017, India’s bowling has dominated the headlines rather than the batting in the build-up to the tournament. With the injury cloud over Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh, it is the bowlers who have been in the spotlight even during the warm-up matches and McGrath's assertions about the combination certainly are based on recent form.

What’s next?

The first test of India’s mettle as they look to defend the crown that they won in 2013 will come against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4.

Author’s Take

There is little doubt that India’s bowling is currently in better form that its batting department. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah are all coming on the back of a successful IPL season and the fact that one of the best fast bowlers that the world has ever seen believes that India’s pace attack gives them an edge in the UK is a refreshing change.