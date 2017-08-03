Gibson reputation 'in tatters' despite Sunderland apology

Sunderland v West Ham United - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 15/4/17 Sunderland's Fabio Borini celebrates scoring their second goal with Darron Gibson Reuters / Scott Heppell Livepic

(Reuters) - Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has apologised after the Ireland international was filmed criticising his team mates but his reputation has been left in tatters, manager Simon Grayson has said.

Earlier in the week, Gibson faced an internal disciplinary process after a video posted on social media showed the 29-year-old questioning the commitment of the Championship side's players towards the club.

"We've had an internal inquiry, Darron apologised first thing Monday morning, sent a lot of other apologies around to the relevant people and apologised to others," Grayson told reporters.

"It is not a situation you encourage for any player to be drinking before a game but that is down to their responsibility

"I can't be with them 24/7 and ultimately, it's going to cost him a lot of money and his reputation is in tatters to a certain degree."

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, begin their 2017-18 campaign with a home game against Derby County on Friday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)