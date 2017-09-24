Gayle 'good to go' against England, says Windies skipper

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept. 24 (ANI): West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle is "good to go" for the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series against England to be played on Sunday in Bristol.

Gayle suffered a twinge in his right hamstring while warming-up shortly before the toss in Thursday's second ODI in Nottingham which was abandoned due to persistent rain.

The 38-year-old is, however, now set to be available as West Indies look to draw level with England leading the series 1-0.

"I think Chris is good to go... I think the last game was more precautionary than anything else. He seems to be raring to go," Sport24 quoted Holder as saying at the County Ground on Saturday.

"It's good to have him back. We hope we can have him for the duration of the series," he added.

The left-handed Jamaica batsman has amassed over 9,000 runs in 265 ODI innings, including 22 hundreds.

Gayle showed glimpses of his renowned boundary-hitting ability as he gathered 49 from 21 balls as West Indies defeated England by 21 runs in their lone T20I fixture on Saturday, before following that up with a rapid 37 during a seven-wicket defeat in the first ODI at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

"He definitely brings a lot to the team, a wealth of experience, and his record speaks for itself," added Holder. (ANI)