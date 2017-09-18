Gayle completes century of sixes in T20Is

Manchester [UK], Sept. 18 (ANI): Swash buckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle has added one more feather to his cap on Saturday as he became the first batsman to complete a century of sixes in T20Is.

The powerful batsman reached the milestone during the lone T20I against England at the Chester-le-Street, Durham which West Indies won by 21 runs.

The 37-year-old reached the milestone in his 52nd match, off 49 innings. Gayle gathered 49 from 21 balls, during which he smashed three fours and four sixes.

The Jamaican reached the milestone of 100 T20I sixes when he struck left-arm seamer David Willey for a maximum.

In the list of most sixes, the swashbuckling opener is followed by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum (91), Shane Watson (83), David Warner (74) and Shahid Afridi (73).

Gayle has 103 sixes and 134 fours in the 52 T20I he has played for the West Indies. Besides, he has smashed 96 and 238 maximums in 103 Tests and 269 ODIs. (ANI)