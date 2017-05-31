French Open walkway re-opens after "abandoned" luggage

PARIS (Reuters) - French Open security officers closed a section of a Roland Garros walkway on Wednesday, citing "abandoned" luggage, a Reuters witness said, but quickly re-opened it.

The section affected was situated just below Court Philippe Chatrier, the main arena of the Paris stadium where defending champion Garbine Muguruza was playing Estonian Anett Kontaveit.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 after attacks by Islamist militants in Paris that killed 130 people.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)