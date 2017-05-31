French Open - Defending champ Muguruza survives Kontaveit scare

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 31/5/17 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates after winning her second round match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit Reuters / Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza had to claw her way back from a set down to survive a scare from talented Anett Kontaveit and move into the third round with 6-7 6-4 6-2 win.

It was a slow start for the Spanish player, but she eventually played her way into the contest, growing in confidence after the shaky beginning.

She eased through the draw after 2 hours and 8 minutes when Kontaveit slapped a backhand wide.

For Muguruza, the win was revenge for a loss to the Estonian the last time they met, in Stuttgart in April.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)