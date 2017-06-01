Free agent Fletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke

Britain Football Soccer - Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/5/17West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Fletcher arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

REUTERS - Stoke City have signed midfielder Darren Fletcher on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Scotland captain will leave West Bromwich Albion when his contract expires at the end of this month and will join Mark Hughes' side on July 1.

"It's all happened incredibly quickly, but I am delighted to be here," Fletcher said in a statement.

"This is a fantastic club with a top manager and a great group of players and I am really looking forward to this opportunity.

Fletcher won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and 2008 Champions League with Manchester United before joining West Brom on a free transfer in February 2015.

The 33-year-old scored six goals in 97 appearances for West Brom and was handed captaincy by manager Tony Pulis shortly after his arrival at the Hawthorns.

