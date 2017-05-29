Former Proteas batsman Richard Levi recuperating after head blow

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 29 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Richard Levi has been recovering well after being hit on the head during a county match in England.

The 29-year-old was rushed to a hospital via ambulance after being struck on his helmet from Josh Tongue's delivery while batting for Northamptonshire in their Second Division match against Worcestershire.

Levi, who appeared in 13 T20 internationals for South Africa with a top score of 117 not out, took to hisTwitter account to confirm that although he was concussed after the blow, he is showing good recovery signs.

"Given the all clear after my blow this afternoon. Thankfully no fracture just a concussion and observation. Thanks to all those who helped,' he wrote on Twitter.

Later, Northamptonshire also released the statement on Levi's condition and said that the Proteas player was diagnosed with mild concussion following some test and that he is now resting at his home, reported Sport24.

"Following some precautionary tests at Northampton General Hospital Richard has been diagnosed with mild concussion and is resting at home. Northamptonshire County Cricket Club would like to thank all fans for their kind words of support," the county club said. (ANI)