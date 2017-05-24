Former Proteas batsman Jacques Rudolph announces retirement

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 25 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Jacques Rudolph will retire from all forms of cricket by the end of the 2017 season.

The 36-year-old, who has relinquished the four-day captaincy with immediate effect, will continue to captain Glamorgan in this year's T20 Blast until he quits.

"The time feels right to call an end to my playing career," Sport24 quoted the former South African batsman as saying.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed playing the game I love for the last 20 years, but at the end of this summer it will be time to focus on a new venture away from cricket and spend more time with my young family," he added.

Rudolph, who has not played international cricket for South Africa since 2012, for Yorkshire and Surrey before joining Glamorgan in 2014, going on to lead them in all competitions in 2016 and 2017.

"The last four years at Glamorgan have been special and I've enjoyed playing for the club along with developing a spirit and culture with Robert Croft and Hugh Morris that I believe will help the club in years to come," he said.

"I still want to help Glamorgan achieve success on the field this season and finish my time with the club, and end my career, on a high," he added.

He played 48 Tests for the Proteas scoring 2 622 runs while he represented the country in 43 ODIs making 1 174 runs in addition to the lone T20I. (ANI)