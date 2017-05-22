Former Germany keeper Adler to leave Hamburg after five years

BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Germany international Rene Adler said on Monday he would leave Hamburg SV at the end of June after deciding not to extend his contract past this season.

The goalkeeper, who had joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2012, had a rollercoaster five seasons at Hamburg, playing two relegation playoffs and avoiding a third one this season on the final matchday.

"I just informed the Hamburg officials that I will not be extending my contract past June 30," Adler said on his Facebook page. "It is solely my decision. I have no plan B and there have been no discussions with other clubs. I do not know yet where I will be after the summer break."

The 32-year-old earned 12 caps for Germany between 2008 and 2013 and he had been the first-choice keeper for the 2010 world Cup ahead of Manuel Neuer.

But a rib injury forced him to miss the tournament and he gradually dropped out of international contention.

