Former Barca assistant Unzue named new coach of Celta

By Rik Sharma

MADRID (Reuters) - Celta Vigo have appointed former Barcelona assistant Juan Carlos Unzue as their new coach on a two-year deal, the Spanish club announced on Sunday.

Former goalkeeper Unzue was Luis Enrique's right hand man at Celta in the 2013/14 season and followed him to Barcelona, where they won nine trophies in three years, culminating in winning the King's Cup on Saturday by beating Alaves 3-1.

The 50-year-old's only job as a first team coach was with Numancia in Spain's second tier in 2010-11.

Unzue replaces Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo, who decided against renewing his contract after spending three years with the club, leading them to the semi-finals of the Europa League for the first time, and two successive King's Cup semi-finals.

Berizzo is expected to take the vacant job at Sevilla, whose former coach Jorge Sampaoli is set to take over the Argentine national side next week.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)