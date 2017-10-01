Foreign PSL players to get USD 10,000 per match for playing in Pakistan

Karachi [Pakistan], Oct. 1 (ANI): Foreign cricketers, who would play Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Pakistan, will get USD 10,000 per match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced this incentive to attract foreign players to play PSL matches being held in the country. This amount would be paid separately from all other payments.

"$10,000 per match is not a bad option for foreign players because the PCB is planning to host at least 6 to 8 PSL matches in Pakistan for the 3rd Pakistan Super League. So if a player even plays only three matches in Pakistan, he will get straight $30,000," the Dawn quoted a source privy to the development as saying.

The cricket board would add an extra clause in the contracts of foreign players in this regard.

No top-level international cricket - barring five limited over matches against minnows Zimbabwe in 2015 has been hosted by Pakistan since the terrorists attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in March 2009.

Last month, in a first since the attack, Pakistan successfully hosted the World XI squad comprising foreign players in the Independence Cup 2017. (ANI)