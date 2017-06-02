Fixed! A scandal that rocked the game

The Day is April 7, 2000.

The Delhi Police charge South African skipper Hansie Cronje with allegations of fixing the one-day matches played against India in March earlier that year. In support of the allegations, Delhi Police release transcripts of an alleged conversation between Cronje and an Indian businessman, alleged to be a bookie, by the name of Sanjay Chawla.

The transcripts also mention Cronje’s teammates Gibbs, Strydom and Boje – are they playing, have they agreed to the deal and so on.

Charges are also filed by the police against two Indians, Sanjay Chawla and another Delhi-based businessman Rajesh Kalra, who is arrested. Sanjay Chawla is reported to be in London at the time. New Delhi Additional Commissioner K. K. Paul states that they would seek the help of Interpol as a ‘huge international crime had been committed’.

In Johannesburg, United Cricket Board of South Africa (UCBSA) chief Ali Bacher immediately comes to Cronje's defence. He mentions Cronje’s ‘unquestionable integrity and honesty’, and says that he is convinced there is no substance in the reports from India. Cronje himself issues a statement saying that he is stunned at the allegations which he calls are ‘completely without substance’.

Aziz Pahad, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, assures Ali Bacher that the government would seek an explanation for reports that South African players' telephones were tapped while on the tour of India and also regarding the process by which the allegations against the cricketers were made public by the Delhi Police.

The entire cricketing fraternity in South Africa rallies behind Hansie Cronje. The authorities also claim that the voice alleged to be Cronje’s in the conversation in the tapes does not have a South African accent. While the allegations are rubbished by all and sundry in South Africa. Former skipper Kepler Wessels, while still doubting the allegations, does call for an independent inquiry into the allegations saying ‘the biggest mistake we could make would be to try and sweep it under the carpet without an investigation.’

On April 9, Hansie Cronje once again denies match-fixing allegations at a news conference in Durban. He goes on record to say, ‘I want to make 100 percent clear that I deny ever receiving any sum of money during the one-day series in India. I want to also make it absolutely clear that I have never spoken to any member of the team about throwing a game.’ He says that he believes match fixing has no place in sport and that he is ‘hurt’ at the allegations. Gibbs and Boje also attend the press conference and back Cronje's story and say neither of them had received any offers to fix matches.

Back in India, Delhi police sends investigators to three Indian cities - Mumbai, Bangalore and Kochi - to widen the net to nab the bookies, and seeks Interpol's help in tracking down Sanjay Chawla.

On April 10, the Indian police declare it now has ‘clinching’ evidence to substantiate the match-fixing charges against Hansie Cronje. New Delhi Crime Branch chief Pradeep Srivastava says he has proof that Cronje was in contact with Sanjay Chawla during the five one-day internationals played in India between March 9 and 19. The CBI says that a request would be forwarded to Interpol soon to obtain voice samples of South African skipper Hansie Cronje and Sanjay Chawla to authenticate the taped conversations between the two allegedly involved in the match-fixing scandal.

In Chennai, the then BCCI president AC Muthiah says he will react to the charges of match fixing only after the particulars are made available by the authorities later in the month on 28-April.

In the meantime, the Australian cricket team is about to leave Sydney for South Africa. On April 11, in an interesting turn of events, UCBSA announces that Hansie Cronje has withdrawn from the three match one-day series against Australia commencing on April 12. Shaun Pollock is appointed the new captain. The UCBSA sacks Hansie Cronje after he admits he has been ‘dishonest’ with the board over his activities during the series in India, says Ali Bacher. Hansie Cronje acknowledges he received 10,000 to 15,000 dollars during the one-day series in India for sharing information, but he continues to deny being a part of any kind of match fixing.

