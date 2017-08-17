Five understated reasons why India have done exceedingly well in Test matches

Yet another convincing win for India, with a 3-0 lead in a 3-match Test series against Sri-Lanka. This is the 8th consecutive series win for India in the past couple of years. With just one series win from levelling the world record of 9 consecutive victories, India have achieved an impressive feat.
Ruling the number 1 spot in Test matches currently, there are several factors that have contributed to this victory. While some may point out outstanding performances by players like Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara, others may attribute playing at home being an advantage.
Let's have a look at some of the understated reasons that are secretly adding on to India's success in Tests since January 2016.
#1 The India tail rise to the occasion
Much to our surprise, Indian batsmen playing between number 6 to 11 have the highest aggregate average since January 2016. India's average is 32.66 in 19 matches followed by England with an average of 30.80 in 21 matches.
The combined weighted average of all the other teams excluding India is 23.73. A strengthened lower order performance is an assured factor to build additional pressure on the opposition.
The last match between India and Sri-Lanka included a century and a couple of odd 60-run partnerships by the latter half of the side - one of the perfect testaments to this point. In the end, it's always a good sign when the tail wags well.
#2 Higher the scoring rate, higher the run rate
One might question as to why the scoring rate is an important aspect in a Test match. But the fact is, Test cricket has a lot to do with mental abilities and the power of few quick runs. A session or two of an excellent strike rate can play with the minds of the bowlers and can shift the momentum of the game.
India have rightly outdone themselves when it comes to their strike rate ever since January 2016. They have seen a huge jump in their strike rate from 51.47 to 55.39. The former being the combined strike rate of 2014 and 2015.
This positive instinct with the bat is definitely helping the Indian side to take an advantage over the opposition.
#3 Consistent starts for the win
India recently faced a problem of plenty, when it came to selecting their openers for the 2nd Test match against Sri Lanka. It was a tough choice for the captain and the coach to select between the consistent performers.
It's a no-brainer as to why India have had dependable starters for the matches. With the likes of Abhinav Mukund, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, India's openers have a combined average of 45.76, making it the best in the world.
The overall average of averages for all the other teams put together is only 34.64 since 2016. This speaks volumes of India laying the foundation of a solid team in front of the opposition.
#4 A team of misers
India have not only been exceptional with the bat but have also done exceedingly well with the ball. In the 3,383 overs bowled so far since 2016, Indian bowlers have been most economical with an economy of 2.82 runs per over.
India have also bowled the highest number of maidens which is 703 at this point in time. What does this mean? The Indian bowlers have made it hard for the opposition team to score runs and therefore dominate the matches.
#5 Winning tosses to avoiding losses
Last but not the least, we cannot deny the importance of a toss in the strategic planning of a game. In a Test match, batting in the 4th innings is not considered to be easy due to the wear and tear of the pitch.
India have won 10 tosses out of their 20 matches since 2016. On all of those occasions, they have elected to bat first and have ended up winning the match. In the other 10 games where they have lost the toss, the results have been 5 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss.
Winning tosses is a sheer example of luck, but much credit should be given to captain Kohli to bring out the best of what is given.