Five understated reasons why India have done exceedingly well in Test matches

India recently beat Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series

Yet another convincing win for India, with a 3-0 lead in a 3-match Test series against Sri-Lanka. This is the 8th consecutive series win for India in the past couple of years. With just one series win from levelling the world record of 9 consecutive victories, India have achieved an impressive feat.

Ruling the number 1 spot in Test matches currently, there are several factors that have contributed to this victory. While some may point out outstanding performances by players like Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara, others may attribute playing at home being an advantage.

Let's have a look at some of the understated reasons that are secretly adding on to India's success in Tests since January 2016.

#1 The India tail rise to the occasion

Much to our surprise, Indian batsmen playing between number 6 to 11 have the highest aggregate average since January 2016. India's average is 32.66 in 19 matches followed by England with an average of 30.80 in 21 matches.

The combined weighted average of all the other teams excluding India is 23.73. A strengthened lower order performance is an assured factor to build additional pressure on the opposition.

The last match between India and Sri-Lanka included a century and a couple of odd 60-run partnerships by the latter half of the side - one of the perfect testaments to this point. In the end, it's always a good sign when the tail wags well.

#2 Higher the scoring rate, higher the run rate

Mixing caution with aggression More

One might question as to why the scoring rate is an important aspect in a Test match. But the fact is, Test cricket has a lot to do with mental abilities and the power of few quick runs. A session or two of an excellent strike rate can play with the minds of the bowlers and can shift the momentum of the game.

India have rightly outdone themselves when it comes to their strike rate ever since January 2016. They have seen a huge jump in their strike rate from 51.47 to 55.39. The former being the combined strike rate of 2014 and 2015.

This positive instinct with the bat is definitely helping the Indian side to take an advantage over the opposition.

#3 Consistent starts for the win

The Indian openers have set a good platform for the middle order More

