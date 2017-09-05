Five reasons why Ajinkya Rahane should be a regular member of the ODI team

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar recently lambasted the Indian team management for leaving quiet, unassuming but talented batsmen out of the side.
"The way the selections have gone this series, it looks like all the nice guys are being left out and they are missing out on fattening their individual career aggregates with bat or ball. Maybe they should start getting different hair styles and some body art done too to get picked in the team."
"It is understandable to keep the faith in a player but not at the expense of an in-form batsman who has done nothing wrong to be sitting out," he added.
These comments came following the unceremonious exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane from the squad for the first four ODIs.
Rahane was the most consistent batsman on the Windies tour and was adjudged the Man of the Series. He is surely too good a batsman to be sitting on the sidelines and deserves more chances. Here are five reasons why he should be a regular member of the ODI team.
#1 He will bring experience to the middle order
Even though India won pretty easily against Sri Lanka, whitewashing the hosts 5-0, there were some areas of concern that emerged which they need to address soon. The most serious problem now is an inexperienced middle order, which collapsed time and again, under pressure.
Middle order collapses put the team in a spot of bother in a few matches but India had the experience of MS Dhoni to see them through. At the moment, therefore, they are crying out for an experienced batsman to take the number 4 slot.
Surely there is no better player than Rahane to add much-needed experience to the middle order? He will bring guaranteed success batting at the all-important no. 4 slot.
#2 Technically perfect
Why is Rahane so successful in the longest format of the game? The answer is simple: his technical perfection is second to none, which is why he dominates the Indian middle order in Test matches.
Over the years, even though bits-and-pieces all-rounders have emerged and taken the game by storm, the importance of technically perfect batsmen has only been more powerfully re-established.
He is the perfect man to have when the team are two down for nothing and the ball is swinging and zipping around. If India lose Kohli early in a run-chase, who better than Rahane to anchor the innings?
#3 The numbers don’t lie
A simple look at Rahane’s numbers reveals the sheer brilliance of this unassuming, quiet batsman. In Tests, his average is 47.61 with nine centuries and 12 half centuries to his name. This is what critics used, to suggest that his ODI record was poor when compared to his numbers in Tests.
While there is a certain amount of truth in that, it has to be conceded that Rahane’s ODI numbers are still good enough to warrant his inclusion. A veteran of 79 ODIs, Rahane has scored 2578 runs at an average of 34.37 with three centuries and 19 half-centuries.
Though it is apparent that his conversion rate is poor in ODIs, 19 half-centuries in itself is a number that cannot be taken lightly. The numbers don’t lie — Rahane is good enough to walk into any ODI team.
#4 He is more consistent than you may think
The charge leveled at Rahane often is that he is not consistent enough to occupy a place in the Indian middle order. Though that allegation is made based on the fact that Rahane averages 34.37 in ODIs, his recent numbers suggest that it is difficult to overlook him.
In his last 15 ODI innings from January 2016 onwards, Rahane has scored six half-centuries and one century. During this period, he has scored 626 runs at an average of 41.73.
When compared to his other competitors for the no. 4 slot, Rahane’s numbers are exceptional. KL Rahul has only one century and one half-century from the 10 ODIs he has played so far, with both his high scores coming against Zimbabwe.
Kedar Jadhav’s superior average is due to the fact that he remained not out in several innings but he managed just 483 runs from 25 matches since January 2016. While Jadhav might still get the nod because of his all-round abilities, at number 4, Rahane’s numbers are good enough to earn him a place on the team.
#5 Flexibility
Rahane is the quintessential good guy on the team who is willing to do anything asked of him and bat in any position. The problem is that the Indian think-tank loves to consider him as a specialist opening batsman which makes it difficult for him to break into the side.
As long as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are fit, it is very difficult for Rahane to get a place on the side which means that he gets his opportunities only when either of them is injured or rested.
Rahane is the victim of a perception that was first mooted by Dhoni when he was the captain — he suggested that Rahane should be played only as an opener because in the middle order he struggles to rotate the strike and score quickly.
There is a logical flaw in this thinking process since Rahane’s batting average at no. 4 is better than as an opener. Moreover, he averages 61 against Australia which should be a reason for Kohli to include him in the upcoming ODI series.
A strike-rate that hovers around 80 is not bad for a batsman who can bring experience and stability to the middle order. It is at no. 4, and not as an opener, where Rahane needs to be given more chances.