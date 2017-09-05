Five reasons why Ajinkya Rahane should be a regular member of the ODI team

​

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the most talented Indian batsmen and should play a role in the ODI side

​

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar recently lambasted the Indian team management for leaving quiet, unassuming but talented batsmen out of the side.

"The way the selections have gone this series, it looks like all the nice guys are being left out and they are missing out on fattening their individual career aggregates with bat or ball. Maybe they should start getting different hair styles and some body art done too to get picked in the team."

"It is understandable to keep the faith in a player but not at the expense of an in-form batsman who has done nothing wrong to be sitting out," he added.

These comments came following the unceremonious exclusion of Ajinkya Rahane from the squad for the first four ODIs.

Rahane was the most consistent batsman on the Windies tour and was adjudged the Man of the Series. He is surely too good a batsman to be sitting on the sidelines and deserves more chances. Here are five reasons why he should be a regular member of the ODI team.

#1 He will bring experience to the middle order

Even though India won pretty easily against Sri Lanka, whitewashing the hosts 5-0, there were some areas of concern that emerged which they need to address soon. The most serious problem now is an inexperienced middle order, which collapsed time and again, under pressure.

Middle order collapses put the team in a spot of bother in a few matches but India had the experience of MS Dhoni to see them through. At the moment, therefore, they are crying out for an experienced batsman to take the number 4 slot.

Surely there is no better player than Rahane to add much-needed experience to the middle order? He will bring guaranteed success batting at the all-important no. 4 slot.

​

#2 Technically perfect

Rahane is gifted with a near-perfect technique

Why is Rahane so successful in the longest format of the game? The answer is simple: his technical perfection is second to none, which is why he dominates the Indian middle order in Test matches.

Over the years, even though bits-and-pieces all-rounders have emerged and taken the game by storm, the importance of technically perfect batsmen has only been more powerfully re-established.

He is the perfect man to have when the team are two down for nothing and the ball is swinging and zipping around. If India lose Kohli early in a run-chase, who better than Rahane to anchor the innings?

