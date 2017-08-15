Five positives Sri Lanka can take from the Test series against India

A horrific defeat in the Test series against India has left Sri Lanka tottering. The hosts were outplayed, outclassed and completely pulverized by the strong Indian juggernaut, led by Virat Kohli.
Looking back at the series is a painstaking task for Sri Lanka as there were hardly any bright moments.But, for the island nation to move on, there is only one way ahead and that is of improvement.
The hosts must capitalize on the little hope they witnessed in the Test series and focus on it
Here are five positive points that emerged in the three Tests that will be helpful for Sri Lanka to improve in future.
#5. Lakshan Sandakan shows promise
Before the start of the third Test at Pallekele, all the talk was about Kuldeep Yadav's chinaman bowling. But during the first five sessions of the Test, another chinaman bowler grabbed the headlines: Sri Lanka's Lakshan Sandakan.
The Sri Lankan claimed a five-wicket haul and accounted for stalwarts like Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and the centurion Hardik Pandya. However, more than his wickets, his bowling style, and approach was impressive.
The Chinaman was difficult to pick and, Indian batsman, one of the best in the world against spinners, were in trouble while adjusting to his variations.
Pujara was out while trying to cut a ball which was wasn't short. This is not what Pujara is known for. He rarely creates the scoring opportunities and is mostly content with punishing the bad deliveries. But against Sandakan, he was certainly uncomfortable and hence tried to manufacture length to unsettle the bowler's rhythm.
Kohli was done in by the sharp movement of the ball, while India's tailenders failed to anticipate the trajectory and length of the deliveries.
It is too early to predict anything about Sandakan as he is still new to the international arena but at 26, he has shown tremendous promise. And the fact that he is a chinaman bowler, a rare art in cricket today, makes him even more special.
If groomed properly then he can certainly prosper into something on which Sri Laka can bank on in their bowling department.
#4. Dickwella and Kusal ignite hope
Poor batting was the prime reason for Sri Lanka's pathetic showing in the Test series. In six innings, they scored 300 runs only once and survived for only 75.3 overs per innings. Except for the gutsy resistance in the second innings of the second Test, the hosts batted with no plan or pattern.
But amidst the fragile middle order, Niroshan Dickwella and Kusal Mendis ignited hope at several moments. Both batsmen scored more than 200 runs and ended with an average of 30 plus which is not commendable but at the same time is not poor as well.
Kusal played only one good inning but during that fourth innings hundred, he was entertaining and delightful to watch. He got starts on a couple of occasions but failed to convert them into something substantial. This is where the support staff has to step in and help the young batsman.
Dickwella, on the contrary, delivered something in his every knock. In the fourth innings of the first Test, he scored 67 runs while in the first innings of the second Test, he slammed a fifty off only 44 balls and counter-attacked the Indian bowlers. In the last innings of the third Test, he scored a gritty 41 to showcase his batting abilities.
Both the batsmen are under 25 years and hence can serve the national team for a long duration, if they receive appreciation and care.
#3. Pushapakumara: arrives late but is effective
It took 99 first-class games for Malinda Pushpakumara to earn a Test call-up and his first Test was anything but memorable. He was belted for 156 runs and in 220 balls he picked up only two wickets.
But he arrived at Pallekele with more calmness and stability. The real Pushapakumara minus the nerves and butterflies in stomach bowled in Pallekele and tied Indian batsmen with his accuracy and tidy lines.
On the first day, he dismissed the set openers and also picked the price wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. In 23 overs he gave away 82 runs (out of which 26 were hammered by Pandya in one over) at an economy rate below the overall innings economy rate.
The question of Herath's heir is troubling Sri Lanka from the last couple of years and hence the arrival of Pushpakumara is a soothing development.
He is 30-years-old but he surely has a lot of cricket left in him and can work as a temporary arrangement until some young spinner succeeds Rangana Herath.
#2. Dimuth Karunaratne's solidity at the top order
Karunaratne's gutsy 97 runs in the fourth innings of the Galle Test didn't receive much appreciation as they were scored towards a losing cause. The value of runs deteriorates when the team loses, and the same happened with Karunaratne.
But when he once again scored a hundred while following-on in the second Test, the contribution of the Sri Lankan opener was highlighted effectively. His 191-run partnership with Kusal must have forced Kohli to ponder upon his decision to award Sri Lanka a follow-on.
With one hundred and one fifty, the left-hand batsman was Sri Lanka's best batsman in the series by a fair margin. He scored 285 runs at an average of 47.50, which effectively describes his contributions.
He is at the moment one of the most successful and reliable openers across the world, and the hosts must find satisfaction in the fact that they have an opener upon whom they can trust.
#1. Angelo Mathews' reliable batting
It was a frustrating Test series for Angelo Mathews. He began the series as a specialist batsman as injuries prevented him from bowling. But he couldn't deliver the performances he was expected to as the most experienced campaigner in the side.
Even then, he is Sri Lanka's one of the most prominent positive points to emerge from the series. Although there were no big scores, Mathews did manage to score some impressive knocks.
He scored 83 runs in the first innings of the Galle Test and was looking good for a hundred before he lost his focus. In the subsequent five innings, he had three scores of 26, 36, and 35 which display his batting prowess.
Sri Lanka must be relieved to see that their most experienced campaigner is in good touch and can be relied upon in future games.