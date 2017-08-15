Five positives Sri Lanka can take from the Test series against India

​

A horrific defeat in the Test series against India has left Sri Lanka tottering. The hosts were outplayed, outclassed and completely pulverized by the strong Indian juggernaut, led by Virat Kohli.

Looking back at the series is a painstaking task for Sri Lanka as there were hardly any bright moments.But, for the island nation to move on, there is only one way ahead and that is of improvement.

The hosts must capitalize on the little hope they witnessed in the Test series and focus on it

Here are five positive points that emerged in the three Tests that will be helpful for Sri Lanka to improve in future.

#5. Lakshan Sandakan shows promise

Before the start of the third Test at Pallekele, all the talk was about Kuldeep Yadav's chinaman bowling. But during the first five sessions of the Test, another chinaman bowler grabbed the headlines: Sri Lanka's Lakshan Sandakan.

The Sri Lankan claimed a five-wicket haul and accounted for stalwarts like Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and the centurion Hardik Pandya. However, more than his wickets, his bowling style, and approach was impressive.

The Chinaman was difficult to pick and, Indian batsman, one of the best in the world against spinners, were in trouble while adjusting to his variations.

Pujara was out while trying to cut a ball which was wasn't short. This is not what Pujara is known for. He rarely creates the scoring opportunities and is mostly content with punishing the bad deliveries. But against Sandakan, he was certainly uncomfortable and hence tried to manufacture length to unsettle the bowler's rhythm.

Kohli was done in by the sharp movement of the ball, while India's tailenders failed to anticipate the trajectory and length of the deliveries.

It is too early to predict anything about Sandakan as he is still new to the international arena but at 26, he has shown tremendous promise. And the fact that he is a chinaman bowler, a rare art in cricket today, makes him even more special.

If groomed properly then he can certainly prosper into something on which Sri Laka can bank on in their bowling department.

#4. Dickwella and Kusal ignite hope

Niroshan Dickwella shone at a time the Sri Lankan batters were struggling to consolidate More

Poor batting was the prime reason for Sri Lanka's pathetic showing in the Test series. In six innings, they scored 300 runs only once and survived for only 75.3 overs per innings. Except for the gutsy resistance in the second innings of the second Test, the hosts batted with no plan or pattern.

