Five players who have improved under Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, an icon in world cricket at the moment, is slowly but steadily making his way to the top of the list of India's best captains. He has a terrific record till date, with 22 wins in 30 ODIs and 18 wins in 28 Tests. His win percentage at the moment in both formats is better than that of any previous Indian skipper who held the post for a minimum of 10 matches.

With such terrific numbers in his short stint thus far, Kohli has earned quite a reputation in captaincy circles. Although India have played a lot of home matches during this period, the resounding nature of the victories has earned him many plaudits. Quite a few players have improved immensely under Kohli and here we list out five of them.

#5 Mohammed Shami

Kohli, after being named the skipper, laid emphasis on fast bowling and this aided the likes of Mohammed Shami, who often found himself sidelined in the Dhoni-era. Once hailed as one of India's most promising bowlers, Shami has been constantly plagued by injuries but better management and more game time have seen him get fitter.

Under Kohli, Shami has been outstanding, especially in Test cricket. He has 43 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 28.23. Shami has formed a potent partnership with Umesh Yadav and his numbers, which have come mostly in the sub-continent, are a testimony to his improvement under the current skipper.

#4 Umesh Yadav

