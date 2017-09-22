​

Australia are known to be one of the toughest teams to beat in cricket. They are the most successful team in ODIs, having won 554 out of 903 matches and five World Cups, including three consecutive ones (1999, 2003 and 2007).

They had the best opening batsmen in the world in Hayden-Langer (Tests) and Hayden-Gilchrist (ODIs), the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world in Gilchrist, a top-notch middle order with Ricky Ponting as the pivot around which everything revolved, the best spin bowler in the world, Shane Warne, and the Glenn McGrath-led pace attack that was the envy of the rest of the world.

Even today, they are a tough nut to crack. However, there have been a few Indian players who have performed exceedingly well against the Aussies. Players like Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and most recently Kuldeep Yadav have performed admirably against Australia.

On that note, let’s look at five Indians who made Australia their bunny.

#5 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh, India’s most successful off-spinner, was always filled with passion. Against Australia especially, he always looked to raise his game one level higher. Who can forget the 2001 Test series, where he ran riot, picking 32 wickets in three games including a Test hat-trick.

It is no secret that Bhajji had a personal rivalry with the Aussies. Right from his first ODI against Australia, where he picked up 3 for 41, he performed sensationally. When India won the Commonwealth Bank tri-series finals in 2008, Bhajji played a key part, picking up 2/38 and 1/44 in the two finals. He broke vital partnerships (Hayden-Symonds), derailing Australia's innings. Even in his last ODI series against Australia, he took 8 wickets in 6 games at an average of 33.8 and an economy of 4.5.

Harbhajan has picked 32 wickets in 35 games at an impressive economy of 4.64 against the Aussies and has himself gone on to say that Australia are one of his favourite opponents.

Matches - 35, Wickets - 32, Best Bowling - 3/37, Bowling Average - 46.44, Economy - 4.64

#4 VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman had one of the most gifted wrists in the cricketing world. The way he used his wrists to manoeuvre the ball and find gaps was simply sensational. Laxman had a special liking towards Australia. He scored a majestic 281 (in the 2nd innings) in the famous Kolkata Test which helped India win the match after following-on.

