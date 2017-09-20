Five contenders for No. 6 in the Indian ODI batting order

​

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in their sights now, teams all over the world have started their preparations to build a powerful and well-equipped squad for English conditions. A new era has surely begun in ODI cricket where players are looking to play their shots virtually every ball, despite losing wickets at the other end.

The number six position is therefore very important as it takes over from the top and the middle and provides the momentum needed for the innings. This is the position that eventually acts as a difference between a good score and an average score. Here we look at five possible options that India can trust for this dynamic and game-changing position :

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina still has a lot of cricket left in him. Keeping his vulnerability against the short ball aside, he is a fine player in the limited overs format. He has the rare quality of attacking from the very first ball.

He has been around for a very long time and his experience of playing in English conditions makes him a serious contender for the number six spot.

In addition, he is a proven match-winner who can finish the innings on a high and can also bat in pressure situations.

He is also excellent in the field and hence he becomes a valuable asset. He is one of those batsmen who, on his day, can dominate a bowling attack and hit boundaries at will. To add to all of the above qualities, he is also left handed so he becomes a genuine option at number six position in a batting order dominated by right-handed batsmen.

Suryakumar Yadav

