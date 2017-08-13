Five commentators who did not have very good international careers

​

Who doesn’t love good cricket commentators? Loud shouts of boundaries, sixes, wickets whilst providing statistical and analytical information about players and pitches, commentators are one of the key reasons why the sport has become so much more entertaining.

Over the years, we have seen a number of cricketers who have turned out to be very successful commentators. It is very hard to tell whether the likes of Richie Benaud and Tony Greig will be remembered more for their cricketing careers or commentary stints.

However, there have also been many players who did not enjoy too much success on the field but did in the commentary box. Here are five current commentators who did not have successful international careers.

#5 Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

A very popular commentator, it’s pretty sad that Siva did not enjoy similar success in his international career despite showing promise initially. From being discovered at the age of 12 to representing the Indian U-19s at the age of 15, LS made his First-Class debut at the age of 16 and had a terrific start to his domestic career, taking 7/28 against Delhi in the quarter-finals of the 1981-82 Ranji Trophy.

Based on his performances in only three First-Class matches, he was chosen to play for South Zone against West Zone in the Duleep Trophy where he took five wickets in the second innings including that of Sunil Gavaskar. His impressive First-Class performances resulted in his inclusion in the Indian team for the tours of Pakistan and West Indies during the 1982/83 season which made him the youngest Indian Test cricketer at the time.

A year later, in 1984, Siva established himself as one of the shining stars of Indian cricket as he took three consecutive 5-wicket hauls against England. He also produced some brilliant performances in ODIs as well, finishing as the top wicket-taker at the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985.

However, in 1986, he endured a drastic dip in form and with disappointing performances in Tests, was dropped from the Test team, never playing the longest format ever again. He also had lackluster performances in ODIs but was surprisingly recalled to the ODI team for the 1987 World Cup where he played two matches, picking up only one wicket. Following the conclusion of the tournament, Siva was dropped from the team.

In order to save his international career, he converted into a batsman and scored three centuries for Tamil Nadu during their successful campaign in the 1987/88 Ranji Trophy. However, he was never recalled to the national team following the emergence of Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju and ended his First-Class career with 1802 runs and 154 wickets. In addition to being a commentator, Siva is also a players' representative on the ICC's Cricket Committee.

#4 Ian Ward

Ward had a poor international career More

