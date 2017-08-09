Five big names who are not playing in the CPL

​

The extravagant Windies franchise cricket league, the Caribbean Premier League, has, over the years gained as much popularity as Australia’s Big Bash League. With star international cricketers fighting it out in down-to-the-wire games, the league has only grown in popularity with each passing year.

The tournament is contested among six teams, each of which can field a maximum of six overseas players. Four teams make it to the knockout stage, from which the finalists and winners emerge.

While the world’s finest players often feature in the tournament, some of them are not playing this year, and their absence is sorely being felt. Here are five players who are not featuring this season:

#5 Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen was expected to play for the St Lucia Stars in the on-going edition of the CPL. But he instead chose to make a return to Surrey for the NatWest T20 blast, which is being held at the same time as the CPL.

The England cricketer appeared in the 2014 and 2015 editions of the cricketing extravaganza but pulled out of the 2016 edition to take some time off from cricket. The batsman has plied his trade in many T20 franchise tournaments including South Africa's T20 Challenge, Australia’s Big Bash League, the Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League. One of England’s greatest ever batsmen, Pietersen would have added more excitement and flavour to the CPL.

#4 Ab de Villiers

Ab de Villiers has chosen to dedicate his time to Cricket South Africa More

South African batting stalwart AB de Villiers ruled himself out of this year's Caribbean Premier League due to international commitments. Playing for the Barbados Tridents last year, the batsman scored 234 runs in six innings at an average of 58, which is why his absence is all the more conspicuous this season.

Not just the CPL, the 33-year-old ruled himself out of almost all domestic tournaments except the Indian Premier League.

"You won't see me at Big Bash, you won't see me in any County game or any other T20 tournament around the world, except for South Africa and the IPL. I would like to say I am still very committed to South Africa," de Villiers had said earlier this year.

#3 Andre Russell

Russell's ban will get over in March next year More

